St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nature lovers, good news!
Several Missouri state parks have reopened for daytime use Monday as part of Gov. Mike Parson's first phase of reopening the state after a statewide stay-at-home order.
Castlewood State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and State Park and Weston Bend State Park have reopened to the public.
On Monday, a lot of people were out running, walking and even mountain biking at Castlewood.
With the big rush of people, park rangers are closely monitoring capacity to prevent overcrowding.
"We're super excited to be back at Castlewood on opening day, it's been a while since we've been able to ride here, two miles from the house, beautiful park, really glad it's open up," said biker Kirk Bailey.
State parks closed on April 2 out of caution to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Parks are opening but social distancing measures should still be practiced.
You can visit mostateparks.com for individual park information.
State officials said people should still follow guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.
- Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.
- Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.
- Wash your hands often.
- Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.
- Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence as you pass.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Avoid handshakes and hugs.
- Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
- Pack out what you pack in.
- Be kind and considerate of others.
- Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.
