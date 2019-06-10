ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals are encouraging fans to vote for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game with special ticket prices and a sweepstakes.
Fans who vote online and select the Cardinals as their ‘Favorite Club’ will be able to buy $8 tickets for the home games on July 12 or July 26. They will also be entered to win four all-inclusive passes to the game on July 28.
Fans can vote up to five times in a 24-hour period and cast an additional ballot on Google by searching "MLB vote”.
Voting ends June 21 at 3 p.m.
For more information, click here.
