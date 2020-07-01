EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Illinois casinos will reopen Wednesday with new health and safety plans in place.
The Casino Queen has implemented “Queen Clean,” which follows CDC guidelines and complies with the Illinois Public Health Department. “Queen Clean” calls for team members to wear masks and receive mandatory training on proper social distancing, hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting.
At the Argosy Casino in Alton the same guidelines will apply. Also, vendors and gamblers will need to wear masks.
At the casinos all slot machines will be cleaned, and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout. Poker rooms and valet services are still suspended.
The gaming floors are required to only have 50 percent capacity, so slot machines will be limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.