EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – DraftKings at Casino Queen will host a job fair Wednesday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to6 p.m. the casino, hotel and RV park will be looking to fill various full and part-time positions. Openings include: Cashier, cocktail server, slot floor person, sportsbook ticket writer, casino porter, front desk clerk, table game dealer, slot technician, security guard, maintenance engineer and accounting. Signing bonuses will be available for select positions.
The job fair will take place in the Imperial Hall Ballroom. Interested applicants can also apply online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.