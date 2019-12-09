ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A cashier was shot while working at a Tower Grove South market Sunday evening.
Around 6:45 p.m., police were called to the area of S. Grand and Park for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they couldn’t find a victim, but were later told that a man had showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and torso.
The 47-year-old man told police he was working as a cashier at the Beirut Market in the 3700 block of Gravois when he was shot by a suspect.
The victim took himself to the hospital and was later listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
