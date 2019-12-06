SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The offices and retail store of Habitat for Humanity in South City were burglarized Friday night, the organization said.
The offices and store are located in the 3800 block of South Grand in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Thieves smashed through two plate glass doors to gain access to the building, the organization told News 4.
The organization says a cash register was taken.
A photo of a possible suspect has been released.
