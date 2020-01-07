ST. ANN (KMOV.com) – A man stole a cash register from an Imo’s Pizza in St. Ann Monday night.
Officers were called to the Imo’s Pizza shortly after 10 p.m. after a man wearing a tan jacket and stocking cap gave a note to an employee indicating he had a weapon and was there to rob the business. The restaurant’s manager reportedly closed the register and attempted to call police, but the suspect took the entire register and left.
Authorities said surveillance video showed the suspect walking up to the business prior to the robbery and leaving on foot. A K9 searched the area but lost the suspect’s trail in the middle of St. Martha, where police believe the suspect got into a vehicle and drove away.
More than $800 was allegedly taken during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Ann Police Department at 314-428-6868. To remain anonymous, tipsters can text the word “STANN” to 847411 and leave a message.
