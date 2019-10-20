ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A robbery investigation was underway Sunday morning at a South County Goodwill.
St. Louis County police told News 4 a suspect forced his way into the rear of the Goodwill in the 10500 block of Baptist Church Road around 9:30 a.m. Once he got inside, the suspect showed a gun and demanded cash.
After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect demanded a vehicle. He then reportedly stole a blue Toyota Yaris and drove away.
No one was injured during the crime.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
