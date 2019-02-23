CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Caseyville woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance Saturday after police said they discovered fentanyl in her car during a traffic stop.
Officers with the Caseyville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Friday due to an equipment violation.
During the traffic stop, fentanyl was discovered in possession of Melissa C. Kite according to police.
Kite’s bond is set at $15,000.
