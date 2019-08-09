CASYEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Caseyville police are asking for donations to the Children's Miracle Network following a June 16 robbery at a Dairy Queen where a man stole a donation bin containing several hundred dollars.
The suspect, Jack G. Ingram from Cahokia, has been charged with theft. His bond was set at $40,000. He is currently in custody in Missouri, where he is awaiting extradition to Illinois.
The Caseyville Police Department is asking for $500 in donations to the Children's Miracle Network to make up for the stolen donation bin. Anything over the $500 goal will also be donated.
