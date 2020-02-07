CASEYVILLE Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East homeowner dodged a scheme police say was a well organized one.
The homeowner, who wants to remain unidentified, said three men knocked on his door claiming to be from a water company.
"They said they needed $300 for the water bill for the city of Caseyville. I said, well, I just paid my bill," the homeowner said.
He said the trio threatened to shut odd his water if he didn't give them the money.
The man stepped outside and then the three left the area.
"They had hard hats. They had constructions vests. They also had tools that let them access water meters, so they did access this person's water meter," Detective Danny Allison with the Caseyville Police Department said.
Allison said the fact that they asked for cash on site gives away they are not legit.
"I just want people, out here in Caseyville, to know if it doesn't feel right, it doesn't look right, it's probably not right," Allison said.
