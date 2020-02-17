CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police officers in the Metro East are saying enough is enough when it comes to illegal dumping.
For years, people have used a road between Caseyville and Washington Park as a dumping ground for their unwanted belongings.
The eyesore is along Forest Boulevard from Route 11 to just short of Interstate 255. But now, Caseyville police officers are upping patrols to catch the culprits.
"Oh it's completely ridiculous," Peter Stewart said. He works at Envisioning Green landscape just up the road.
He's seen all the trash lining the roadway; box springs, mattresses, beer cans, broken toilets, tires and other items. Several of his clients come from the St. Louis side of the river but he tells them to take a different route.
"Anytime I have clients coming across from St. Louis I tell them to ignore GPS and go down to 157 and come back this way so nobody has to drive through that," Steward said.
"It's a disaster. Everybody's dumping everything ... trying to hide stuff," John McDaniel with Black Lane Auto Parts said. "It's really sad. Really, really sad."
The Caseyville Police Department voiced their frustrations on Facebook, drawing lots of responses.
"We wanted potential suspects to see that and make them aware we're stepping up extra patrols in the area." Detective Danny Allison with the Caseyville Police Department said. "We're doing everything we can to combat this."
Police officers are asking the public to help them catch those who have turned Forest Blvd. into their own personal dumping ground.
