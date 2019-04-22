CASEYVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Caseyville, Illinois man is facing sexual assault charges Monday after police took a report of the possible sexual abuse of a minor.
After police took the initial report, an investigation was conducted leading to the arrest of Jose Alfredo Mejia-Gutierrez.
Meijia-Gutierrez is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13.
His bond is set at $225,000.
