ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The new specialty pizza at Casey’s General Stores honors the Midwest!
The new Midwest Mystery Pizza is a combination of ingredients including pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, and fire-roasted corn.
“Casey’s is based in the heart of the Midwest, and we really wanted to showcase this with the ingredients on our new Midwest Mystery Pizza,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s Vice President of Digital Experience.
The Midwest Mystery Pizza name is temporary so Casey’s wants your help to give the new item a permanent name. Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14, names can be suggested on caseys.com and then three finalists will be selected for public vote.
