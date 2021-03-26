Luther Hall details beating from fellow officers during emotional testimony St. Louis Police Detective Luther Hall took the stand Thursday in the trial for three St. Louis officers accused of beating him during protests in 2017.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The jury began deliberations Friday morning in the trial of three St. Louis police officers accused of assaulting undercover detective Luther Hall during a protest in 2017.

Steven Korte, Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone were indicted on a charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. Korte also faces a charge of lying to the FBI and Myers faces an additional charge of destroying evidence. Officers Baily Colletta and Randy Hays were also indicted but have pleaded guilty.

Hall was arrested while working as an undercover officer during protests following the acquittal of officer Jason Stockley. He testified he was severely injured by the arresting officers even though he was complying with their commands.

During the trial, several current and former St. Louis officers testified, video was released showing what led up to Hall’s beating and text messages retrieved from the defendants’ phones were read.

'I only hit him twice'; Testimony continues in the trial of officers accused of beating undercover officer Several current and former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers testified Tuesday in the trial of three officers accused of assaulting an undercover officer during protests in 2017.

All 12 of the jurors in the case are white. Prosecutors tried to change the composition of the jury over racial bias concerns, but the judge denied the request. Two of the four alternate jurors are black, they would only step in if a juror does not show up.

Last month, the City of St. Louis agreed to pay Hall a $5 million settlement in the case.