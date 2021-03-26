ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – At 10:30 a.m. Friday, the jury began deliberations in the trial of three St. Louis police officers accused of assaulting undercover detective, Luther Hall during a protest in 2017. Those deliberations will continue Monday.

Steven Korte, Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone were indicted on a charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. Korte also faces a charge of lying to the FBI and Myers faces an additional charge of destroying evidence. Officers Baily Colletta and Randy Hays were also indicted but have pleaded guilty.

During closing arguments, defense attorneys' characterized the prosecution's case as being based on innuendo and speculation.

In closing statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin told jurors the defendants deprived Hall of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force.

Constantin concluded her closing argument by highlighting the key evidence presented in the case. First of all, she said Randy Hays admitted to hitting Hall three to five times but also testified Steven Korte kicked Hall in the face. She said Hall's injuries were consistent with a kick to the face.

In her closing arguments, Constantin also stated another officer witnessed Myers striking Hall. She also said another officer testified that Myers admitted to hitting Hall two times to another officer in a conversation as they were filling up their patrol cars at a gas pump.

She said Myers' mindset about how he planned to treat protesters was illustrated by text messages he sent. One read, "I'm f***ing fighting protesters," and went on to say "I'm not stressed." A different text had the message, "Let's whoop some *ss." Yet another said, "I live for this." The prosecution claimed that Myers all but admitted he participated in the assault of Hall in a text message that read, "Wanted to apologize to him personally cuss I feel bad."

Boone's defense attorney, Patrick Kilgore, said in his closing statement Friday morning that Boone arrived after the assault had taken place and held Hall down with a knee to his back. Kilgore also said the only evidence against Boone were his text messages but they weren't put in context.

The prosecution pointed out in closing arguments that Hall testified he felt pressure on his back and that's when there was a free-for-all. Hall had testified he felt, “boots, sticks and fists” hitting his body.

Constantin reminded jurors of some of the text messages sent by Boone. One sent on the day of Hall's arrest said, "it's gonna be a lot of fun beating the hell out of these s***heads once the sun goes down."

A series of text messages between Boone and his father were entered into evidence this week. They contain a dialogue about the fact that Hall had been mistaken for a protester and was injured during his arrest. The text from his father said, "You must have put a pretty good whoopin' on him." And Boone responded, "Yeah unfortunately, not one I'm proud of."

Kilgore tried to deflect the potential damage from text messages by telling the jurors that Boone wasn't on trial for sending text messages.

Korte, Myers and Boone face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. Myers also faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted on the charged of destruction of evidence. Korte could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if convicted on the charge of lying to the FBI.