ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has dismissed the case against the man whose wife was found dead on a ramp at a parking garage in downtown St. Louis in early June.
Bradley Jenkins, 30, was charged with third-degree domestic assault following Allissa Martin’s death. According to court documents, the two had attended a Cardinals game on June 1 and had an argument. During the early morning hours June 2, officers found Martin’s body on the ramp in the Stadium East parking garage at 200 South Broadway.
Officers said Jenkins was straddling the 27-year-old’s body. They also said he appeared to be covered in blood and intoxicated.
A cell phone found recording on the seventh floor of the garage allegedly showed Martin pointing the camera at herself and then turning it toward Jenkins. Before dropping the phone, Martin can be heard screaming as she falls.
According to investigators, Jenkins initially lied about being on the rooftop with Martin, then later stated the argument never got physical. Both of those claims are refuted by the video, police said.
“The City Circuit Court requires an indictment within 90 days after charging a case,” Circuit Attorney Spokeswoman Susan Ryan sent in a statement to News 4. “Unfortunately, we are still awaiting evidence from police and the medical examiner that are required for the Grand Jury to decide this case.”
Ryan said the Circuit Attorney’s Office plans to refile the charges once the necessary evidence is received.
