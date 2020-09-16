ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of north St. Louis’ eyesores will be breathing new life after a soon-to-be transformation.
One of the city's most high-profile superfund sites will be transformed into a golf course for area children.
On Wednesday, the EPA handed over the reigns of the former Carter Carburetor Plant to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.
The youth organization is teaming up with Gateway PGA Reach to turn the site along North Grand into a golf course and driving range.
After the plant closed in 1984, the 10-acre site sat idle for three decades in the Jeff-Vanderlou neighborhood.
A $30 million dollar clean-up began 7 years ago to remove cancer-causing chemicals from the land.
