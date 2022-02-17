Cars submerged in floodwater amid flash flooding in Metro East

O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Overnight showers dumped heavy rain into the region Thursday.
A News 4 photographer spotted three cars submerged in high waters near Bristlecone Drive and Jeffrey Pine Court in O'Fallon, Illinois. Officials said police went door to door around 4 a.m. to warn residents to move their cars as water flooded the road.
An O'Fallon Illinois Street Department truck blocked off one side of the road where the floodwater descended. A worker said the flooding is not due to a clogged drain or a retention pond overflow.
Water is up to the windows of at least one car but it is slowly starting to go down. One driver tried to navigate through the water but didn't make it.
As of 8 a.m., the water has receded.
