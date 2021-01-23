ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several cars were stranded after a water main break flooded onto Interstate 70 in north St. Louis City Saturday evening, blocking traffic for hours.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said the "massive" water main break on Bircher Boulevard flooded onto the interstate near Union Boulevard and made the eastbound lanes and the express lanes impassable for drivers. The westbound lanes were eventually blocked too.
Officials said several cars were stranded and crews rescued several people including a family of five from one car. Paramedics checked the family for exposure to the cold water.
The interstate was closed for hours.
