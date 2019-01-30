ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) –Forty cars have been stolen while warming up in St. Louis County over the past 28 days.
The St. Louis County Police Department took to Twitter Wednesday morning to warn residents not to leave their keys in their cars.
Keep your car! Don’t leave it running unattended in front of your homes or gas stations or anywhere. 40 cars were stolen while warming up in the last 28 days. Help prevent crime and #lockitup. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/mlQECtwnpC— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 30, 2019
