FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Over 20 vehicles parked at Fenton hotels had their windows shattered overnight.
The cars were parked at the Drury Inn and Suites at 1088 South Highway Drive, The Pear Tree Inn at 1100 South Highway Drive and the Fairfield Inn by Marriot at 1680 Fenton Business Park Court. St. Louis County officers assigned to the Fenton Precinct reported that very little, if any, property appeared to be taken from the cars.
Anyone that can assist investigators in the cases is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
