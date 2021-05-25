ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Shots were fired in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.
Police said shots were fired at 10 Spruce Street near Wheelhouse and Start Bar before 9:30 p.m. A News 4 photographer saw one car with bullet holes.
No one was injured. No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.