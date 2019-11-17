WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A huge show of support is expected for a 14-year-old Washington, Missouri boy who died after a four-year battle with cancer.
Alec Ingram had been fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since April 2015. He passed away last week.
Recently News 4's Steve Harris sat down with Alec who said his wish was to have sport cars lead the procession to his final resting place. News 4 has been following his journey since 2016.
And his wish will come true Sunday.
"Alec was just a kid we met. All of us cancer families just kind of know each other and stick together," Dana Manley said. "Alec was into super cars and sports cars. So, we put out a flier on Facebook to get as many as we could."
Manley's organization, Sydney's Soldiers Always, is named after her daughter who died from cancer. The organization recruited almost 4,500 sports and exotic cars. All cars will be led by a Camaro limo.
People will meet in the Six Flags parking lot starting at 8:30 Sunday morning before leaving for the procession at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.