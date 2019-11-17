You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

4,500 cars expected to lead procession for Missouri boy who died from battle with cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Sydney's Soldiers Always recruited 4,500 super, sports and exotic cars to lead Alec Ingram's procession. Alec passed away after a 4-year battle with cancer.

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A huge show of support is expected for a 14-year-old Washington, Missouri boy who died after a four-year battle with cancer.

Alec Ingram had been fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since April 2015. He passed away last week. 

Recently News 4's Steve Harris sat down with Alec who said his wish was to have sport cars lead the procession to his final resting place. News 4 has been following his journey since 2016.

And his wish will come true Sunday. 

"Alec was just a kid we met. All of us cancer families just kind of know each other and stick together," Dana Manley said. "Alec was into super cars and sports cars. So, we put out a flier on Facebook to get as many as we could."

PHOTOS: 4,500 sports and exotic cars expected to lead procession for Alec Ingram

1 of 15

Manley's organization, Sydney's Soldiers Always, is named after her daughter who died from cancer. The organization recruited almost 4,500 sports and exotic cars. All cars will be led by a Camaro limo. 

READ: Show of Support: Several business raising money for family of Washington. Mo. boy who passed away from cancer

People will meet in the Six Flags parking lot starting at 8:30 Sunday morning before leaving for the procession at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.