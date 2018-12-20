COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in the Metro East are looking for a suspects who were seen using credit cards that were stolen out of cars at daycares.
The Collinsville Police Department said they were alerted to a vehicle burglary at the Kaleidoscope of Kids Daycare on United Drive on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. During the burglary, the victim’s passenger window was smashed and a purse was taken.
About seven hours later, subjects were seen using credit cards that were stolen during a vehicle burglary at a daycare in Troy, Illinois at the Walgreens on Beltline Road in Collinsville. Police said they do not know when the Troy burglary occurred but that they assumed it was the same date.
Each subject used a credit card at the Walgreens and made charges totaling over $500 each, according to police.
Collinsville officials said they have also been alerted that the Maryville Police Department may have additional photos/video from their Walgreens, where credit card, which were apparently stolen from a daycare in Edwardsville, were reportedly used but declined.
News 4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as details develop.
