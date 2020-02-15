Carrie Underwood's son thinks she's 70 years old and her job is to "wash the laundry"

Preschoolers across America are often asked to fill out Mad Lib-style stories about their families. Most three and four-year-olds have little to no knowledge about what their parents' adult lives are really like, and these projects often turn out to be a comical snapshot into the mind of a child. And there's no exception for the children of famous people, as Carrie Underwood shared on Thursday.
Underwood posted a photo of her 4-year-old son's school project. As customary, Isaiah was asked by his preschool teachers some questions about his mom – and boy, does he not know her well.
Isaiah's worksheet shows he thinks his famous mother is 70 years old and her job is to "wash the laundry."
Isaiah got many things correct about his mom. She's blonde, brown-eyed and always says "I love you." She also likes watching TV with him – oh, and she's really good at folding laundry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.