When the Cardinals open the second half of the season Friday night against the D-backs at Busch Stadium, they'll do so with a different roster than the one with which they closed out the first half.
The Cardinals announced a flurry of roster moves Thursday that included Matt Carpenter's return from the injured list (back) and Yadier Molina's addition to it. Molina has been dealing with a tendon strain in his thumb, and because of it, has taken just one at-bat for St. Louis since July 3.
Catcher Andrew Knizner has been added back to the Cardinals active roster, and will handle the catching duties alongside Matt Wieters. It will be interesting to monitor how the Cardinals divide the playing time between Wieters, the former All-Star and Gold Glover, and Knizner, the prospect whom the team hopes can factor heavily into its future.
In other roster news, the Cardinals have added left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve back to the 40-man roster, and called him up from Memphis. The Cardinals designated Shreve for assignment before the regular season began, but since he was not claimed by another club, the lefty has remained with the organization in the minors. Shreve owns a 3.80 ERA in 42.2 innings this season with Memphis.
To make room for Shreve and Carpenter, St. Louis has optioned Rangel Ravelo and Tyler Webb to Memphis, and has transferred Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL following his Tommy John surgery.
