Well folks, we've got ourselves a new 'game of the year.'
Jack Flaherty provided the best and most clutch performance of his budding career when he shut the Cubs down for eight innings on Thursday night at Wrigley Field, his lone blemish a solo home run by Anthony Rizzo in the third inning. The 23-year-old ace was masterful, allowing just three hits to Chicago batters, striking out eight on 118 pitches before gently placing the game into the hands of the Cardinals bullpen.
To quote Happy Gilmore, all Carlos Martinez had to do was "tap it in." The Cardinals offense had provided Martinez with enough run support that the game only narrowly qualified as a save situation when the closing pitcher entered the game. But in classic Tsunami fashion, Martinez just had to make things interesting.
By the time we were all allowed to exit the latest ride aboard the Carlos Coaster, a 4-1 lead had become 4-3. On top of that, he had permitted the tying run to reach third, with the winning run on base, too. Andrew Miller could only tidy up a portion of Martinez's mess, as Javy Baez scored from third scored on a Jason Heyward ground out to send the game to extra innings.
No win for Flaherty, new life for the Cubs as they trotted out Craig Kimbrel to face the Cardinals lineup in the tenth. Things looked bleak. You could picture the writing on the wall. That is, until Matt Carpenter reminded us that there's no other sport on earth quite like baseball.
Carpenter was the Cardinals best hitter last season. Sure, he had his slumps, but at the end of the year, his numbers easily trumped everybody else on the team. For a minute last summer, he even looked like the favorite in the MVP race. For better or worse, the Cardinals deemed the performance worthy of a contract extension that included $37 million in additional guarantees for the veteran leader. This season, it's definitely looked like that contract is going to land on the 'for worse’ side of the equation. But there will be other days to focus more energy on all that; this day isn't one of them.
You can bet that nobody feels the weight of Carpenter's miserable 2019 more heavily than he does. Given his penchant for catching fire following slow starts seasons, Mike Shildt and the Cardinals were willing to extend Carpenter a longer leash in the starting lineup than many believed was warranted. But the hot streak never came this year, and by the time Thursday's series opener with the Cubs rolled around, Carpenter had been relegated primarily to a bench role for a couple weeks. Spark-plug rookie Tommy Edman has established some staying power with his lively playing style this season and has found a frequent home at third base of late.
Carpenter has drawn just four starts since September 2, but he had at least one hit in each of them, going 6-13 with two walks. Even that sudden uptick at the plate hadn’t been enough to earn Carpenter back his customary playing time yet. But when Kolten Wong had to leave the game after injuring his hamstring running out a ground ball in the fifth inning Thursday, Carpenter was thrust into action at third base, with the versatile Edman shifting over to second.
Nothing about the situation felt particularly positive; Wong has become a fixture near the top of the Cardinals lineup recently and his contributions to the team this season have been among the most significant of anyone on the club. Losing Wong for any period of time, as seems likely given his initial diagnosis of a hamstring strain, is a real blow to the Cardinals.
In his first at-bat after replacing Wong, Carpenter struck out for the 117th time on the season. Nothing about his night seemed magical at the time—he began on the bench, was forced into the game due to an injury to a key player, then struck out his first time at bat.
Turns out, patience really is a virtue.
Just as we’re pondering what would be the most gruesome way for the Cubs to walk it off in the bottom of the tenth, Carpenter pierces the night air with a long drive to center field. A no-doubter off Craig Kimbrel to offer Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals bullpen a glorious reprieve. Mike Shildt pulled no punches in the next half inning, deploying a pitcher who could save a one-run lead with far less commotion than the current coaster—er, closer—typically saves his three-run leads (perhaps they should do something about that?).
Giovanny Gallegos locked it down and the Cardinals pressed their boots that much more firmly onto the faces of the Cubs down below. By matching the Cardinals with a win Thursday, the Brewers actually secured sole possession of second place in the Central behind St. Louis, still three games back. The Cubs now trail the Cardinals by four games. I’m not saying it’s over, Anakin, but let’s just say the Cardinals have the high ground.
Regardless of whether Carpenter’s home run changes the course of his season over the coming weeks, it certainly changed the trajectory of the Cardinals season. I predicted Thursday before the series began that the winner of the Game 1 pitchers’ duel between Jack Flaherty and Kyle Hendricks would go on to win the series. Rather than go on the defensive, desperate to maintain any sort of division lead come the other side of Sunday, the Cardinals remain the aggressors. Carpenter’s heroics cast aside the weekend's 'worst-case' fears and kept alive the possibility that the Cardinals decimate the Cubs’ division dreams and leave smoldering their postseason hopes at-large before departing Chicago Sunday evening.
Even one additional win by St. Louis the rest of this weekend would be devastating for Chicago’s chances of catching up. A second Cardinals win over the next three, and the task becomes darn near impossible. A Cardinals sweep, and the Cubs would need to come up with some alternative math. At that point, they’d be officially eliminated from contention for the Central.
What happens the rest of this series is anybody’s guess, but thanks in large part to Flaherty and Carpenter, the scenarios being imagined all look pretty pleasant for the Cardinals. And if you’re a nervous type, still worrying about how it could all fall apart? Just talk with a Cubs fan, because this sure beats the alternative.
