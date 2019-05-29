SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - MoDOT will close an exit off northbound I-55 near the St. Louis City-St. Louis County border due to sandbagging efforts along the River Des Peres.
The exit onto Carondelet and River City Boulevard will close at 6:00 a.m. Thursday.
The exit will re-open when the floodwaters recede, MoDOT says.
The Loughborough exit is currently closed due to water main work but MoDOT says it will re-open before the end of Thursday.
