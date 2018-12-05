CARLYLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Carlyle are asking for help finding two teenage runaways.
Harley Romine and Kassandra Gill, both 17, are believed to be together in a 2002 white Dodge four-door truck with Illinois registration 2162927.
Police believe the duo could be headed to the Troy or Olney area.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 618-594-2488.
