The Cardinals announced Wednesday this year's candidates for induction into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.
Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Lee Smith and John Tudor were announced as the seven players nominated for possible induction later this summer. They were selected as part of the ‘modern’ ballot by the Red Ribbon committee through a secret ballot process.
Hernandez, Morris, Renteria and Tudor return to the ballot after being nominated as part of last year’s process. Scott Rolen and Jason Isringhausen earned induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame from the modern ballot in 2019, with Mort Cooper earning a spot as a veteran era selection.
Fans can begin voting for their favorites at cardinals.com/HOF on March 1. Voting closes April 17. The inductees for the 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame class will be announced on May 8.
