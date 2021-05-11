Cardinals Pirates Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals placed Carlos Martinez on the Injured List Tuesday, retroactive to May 9.

The right-handed starting pitcher is dealing with a right ankle injury, the team said. The Cardinals said Martinez was dealing with the injury during his Saturday win against the Rockies.

John Oviedo was recalled from Memphis.

