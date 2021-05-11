ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals placed Carlos Martinez on the Injured List Tuesday, retroactive to May 9.
The right-handed starting pitcher is dealing with a right ankle injury, the team said. The Cardinals said Martinez was dealing with the injury during his Saturday win against the Rockies.
John Oviedo was recalled from Memphis.
