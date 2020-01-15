ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a busy night for police officers in downtown St. Louis responding to three violent crimes in the span of 15 minutes.
Police are investigating two carjackings. A red Mercedes was taken off 20th Street in the Downtown West area.
A white Ford Fusion was taken in an armed carjacking on Lucas near La Bamba around 7:30 p.m..
A man was shot near the intersection of 10th and Locust around 7:45 p.m. He was shot in the leg by someone inside a white car, police said. He took himself to the hospital.
Despite the closeness in location and time of the crimes, police aren’t sure if any of them are connected.
