ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- As the bitter cold temperatures stick around, police across the St. Louis area are dealing with a dramatic increase in car thefts.
Police say many of the car thefts in the last few years have been under similar circumstances. In 2018, more than 1,000 cars were reported stolen compared that to 880 in 2017.
"They seem somewhat experienced, I believe they were waiting at the end of the street just waiting for exhaust," said carjacking victim Lamar Williams.
Williams says a minivan was used to steal his car was also reported stolen.
Experts urge drivers to invest in GPS tracking devices that could help police if your car is stolen and police remind them never to leave a car unlocked with the keys inside.
