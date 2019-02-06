ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a pair of carjackers stole a 29-year-old's car during a drug deal near Delmar Tuesday night.
Officials said a 29-year-old man arrived to the 5600 block of Enright just before 10 p.m. to buy drugs. Once he arrived, two men approached him and demanded his keys, wallet and cellphone at gunpoint.
As the man exited his car to run away, one of the suspects fired a shot into the air.
Moments later, officers spotted the victim's car nearby and attempted to stop it. While attempting to elude police, the suspects struck a parked car near the area of Fyler and Alfred.
The men then ditch the car and fled on foot, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
