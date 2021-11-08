HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and juvenile were arrested after an early morning police chase that began in Hazelwood Monday.
Hazelwood officers spotted a car that was wanted in connection to a carjacking in St. Louis City around 1 a.m and started pursuing it. The chase drove through the county and ended near West Florissant and Destrehan Street in north St. Louis.
Two guns were recovered as officers took the two suspects in custody. No additional information has been released.
