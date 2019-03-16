MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was killed and an Illinois State Trooper was wounded after a chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Macoupin County Saturday afternoon.
Police said this started at 3:45 p.m. after the Glen Carbon Police Department sent a call for an armed carjacking at a Sam's Club parking lot.
A 36-year-old trooper responded and saw the suspect driving north on I-55 and started a pursuit. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the suspect kept going until driving off to the median near the intersection of Staunton Road and I-55.
Police said the suspect's car got stuck so he fled on foot and produced a handgun and fired at the trooper. The trooper fired back, striking the suspect and fatally wounding him.
Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Billy L. Walker Jr. of Hillsboro, Missouri.
The trooper doesn't have life-threatening injuries. He is an 11 year veteran with the Illinois State Police. Police said the Illinois trooper is recovering and is expected to return to duty.
Lynn Byrd, a Glen Carbon resident, said it was hard to believe a carjacking and police pursuit happened in her community.
"It's usually busy all the time," said Byrd. "When I drive by there the parking lot is usually pretty full, so for that to happen in broad daylight with people running in and out..."
Byrd said no community should believe they are immune to crimes like this one.
"It brings things into perspective that stuff like this can happen anywhere," Byrd said.
Police retrieved the suspect's handgun.
Police discovered Walker had a felony warrant for probation violation resulting from weapons offenses. Police said this was prior to the Glen Carbon incident.
