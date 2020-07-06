NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Lake Monday morning.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said an off-duty sheriff's deputy was heading to work around 6:30 a.m. when he saw a black truck hit a 67-year-old man who was walking with his 10-year-old grandson in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
"They were walking down the sidewalk when the black truck makes a U-turn and comes back and hits the old man," said Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department.
The suspect then jumped out of the truck after crashing into the front yard of a nearby home. Police learned the driver had carjacked the 67-year-old man at a McDonald's on Bellefontaine Road beforehand.
"He did rob the victims with a weapon of some sort, I’m not clear on what that weapon is at this point," Panus said.
Panus said the 51-year-old deputy, who was in full uniform, chased after the man and shot him. The suspect later died from his injuries.
The deputy is from the St. Louis Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Vernon Betts confirmed. He is a 19-year veteran of the department and
Betts said they deputy felt threatened and made the split second decision to fire his gun.
"You have an oath to uphold the law, so i believe that's what my deputy was intending to do," Betts said.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.
"I tell my deputies 'you are a deputy seven days a week, 365 days a year and if you see something happening it makes no difference whether you're in the city or out of the city or wherever,'" Betts said.
St. Louis County officers on the scene tried to help the 67-year-old and his grandson.
"I can't even imagine someone carjacking somebody and then hitting an elderly person, that's just a shame," Nadia McDonald said. The incident happened just minutes from her home.
The 67-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The child was not injured.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
