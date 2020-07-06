NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Spanish Lake Monday morning.
St. Louis County Police said an off-duty sheriff's deputy was heading to work around 6:30 a.m. when he saw a black truck hit a 67-year-old man who was walking with his 10-year-old grandson in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
"They were walking down the sidewalk when the black truck makes a U-turn and comes back and hits the old man," said Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department.
The suspect then jumped out of the truck after crashing into the front yard of a nearby home. Police learned the driver had carjacked the 67-year-old man at a McDonald's on Bellefontaine Road beforehand.
"He did rob the victims with a weapon of some sort, I’m not clear on what that weapon is at this point," Panus said.
Panus said the 51-year-old deputy, who was in full uniform, chased after the man and shot him. The suspect later died from his injuries.
The 67-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The child was not injured.
The deputy is from the St. Louis Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Vernon Betts confirmed. He is a 19-year veteran of the department and has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.
