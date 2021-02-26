ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A carjacking suspect hit a woman with her own car as he fled the scene near the St. Louis-University City border Thursday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Skinker and Delmar just before 3:30 p.m. A 60-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Nissan Murano southbound on Skinker when her car was rear ended by a black vehicle. When she got out to exchange information with the other driver, the suspect, a man in his 20s, got into the driver's seat of her car.
Police say she then grabbed the door handle and the suspect hit the accelerator in an effort to flee. He then swerved, causing her to lose her grip and fall. She was then hit by the car as the suspect drove off. She was treated by paramedics at the scene. The search is still on for the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.