ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after carjacking a man before breaking into a vacant St. Louis home just miles away.
According to police, a 25-year-old man was talking on his cellphone in the back parking lot of his home in the 4300 block of McRee when he was approached by an armed robber just past 7 p.m.
The robber, described as a 23-year-old man, demanded the victim to hand over his keys and phone. After nabbing the victim's belongings, the suspect jumped into the victim’s car before fleeing.
Police said officers deployed a tire deflation device after spotting the car speeding near Labadie and Taylor.The suspect then struck a curb trying to dodge the device, before fleeing on foot.
While searching the surrounding area, officers arrested the man after he reportedly forced his way inside a vacant home in the 4100 block of Maffitt.
Authorities found a gun that was reported stolen by the St. Peters Police Department. St. Peters police told News 4 the 9mm gun was stolen from a car that was on a business parking lot in August 2018.
The investigation is going.
