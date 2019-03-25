FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said a Kirkwood resident helped them in their search for a suspect wanted for a carjacking that happened in Frontenac.
On Friday, police say they responded to a radio call from Frontenac police about a stolen burgundy pickup truck that was pulling a UHaul.
Police said they tried to stop the car, which police say was taken in a carjacking at Plaza Frontenac, in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road.
Authorities said the car did not stop and continued onto West Washington where it jumped a curb.
All three suspects then got out of the car and ran. One suspect was found hiding in a recycling can in the 300 block of Sugar Creek and another was found in the 400 block of Burns.
Police arrested the third suspect in the 400 block of Dickens around 7:30 p.m. Friday. A resident says they were at a neighborhood party when the suspect asked to use the phone and for a ride.
The resident refused. The suspect then started knocking on the doors of nearby houses before the resident called police.
Police said all three suspects are charged with first-degree felony robbery.
