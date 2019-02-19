ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County detectives are investigating a carjacking that happened in a Schnucks parking lot in South County.
Police say the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Schnucks on Butler Hill Road.
Police say the victims, a male and female in their 60s, were approached by the suspect in the parking lot while loading groceries into their car. The female victim was in the driver seat while the male victim was placing their purchases in the trunk, according to police.
The suspect demanded the vehicle from the victims, the female got out of the driver's seat and the suspect got in the car, fleeing the scene at a high speed, police say.
The male victim, who was armed, shot at least one time towards the vehicle as it was leaving the scene, according to police.
Police say the vehicle taken was a beige 2014 Chevrolet Impala.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit is assisting the Affton precinct of the St. Louis County PD with the investigation, according to police.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
