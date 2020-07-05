AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men broke an Affton homeowner's jaw on the Fourth of July and stole his car right outside his home.
The St. Louis County Police Department said two men approached the victim while he was inside his car in his driveway in the 8600 block of Vasel Avenue and asked to use his cellphone.
The man, identified by family as Keath Mees, gave them the phone and that's when both of them punched him and dragged him out of his car. Police said the men then stole his 2018 silver Ford Escape.
Mees was taken to a hospital and family members say his jaw was broken in two places, he lost at least three teeth, has a head wound and will need to undergo surgery.
Mees' sister started a GoFundMe page for to help with medical bills and and any other "expenses that may arise as a result of this horrible situation. While we can’t take away his physical pain or the emotional trauma he experienced, we can come together to help lessen the financial burden he will face."
Officers are still looking for the suspects. Call the department at 314-615-5000 if you have any information.
