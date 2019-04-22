ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A carjacking suspect ran off after kidnapping four people and stealing their car south of downtown St. Louis Saturday night.
Two men and two women, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were inside a 2015 Mazda CX-5 in the 1300 block of St. Ange when an unknown man suddenly got into the driver’s seat and drove away at 9:10 p.m. Once the suspect drove the four victims to the 4800 block of Pennsylvania, he reportedly demanded they exit the vehicle.
The victims complied with the suspect’s demands and the vehicle drove away.
The stolen car was later involved in a crash in the 4500 block of South Broadway, at which time the suspect ran from the area.
All four victims refused medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
