ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, CareSTL health officials hosted a mass vaccination event in north St. Louis.
Officials administered the Moderna vaccine to those who registered for the clinic in the O'Fallon neighborhood.
"In this area that has been disproportionally impacted and affected by COVID-19, to have a mass vaccination event north of Natural Bridge means a lot to individuals around this area," said State Representative Kimberly-Ann Collins.
The second vaccine dose will be administered on May 3.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank and the Little Bit Foundation provided a free mobile cart for those waiting in line to roll up their sleeve.
