ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Underutilized office space in St. Ann has been turned into a St. Louis County Circuit Court satellite court.
“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the health and economic well-being of residents of North County,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “We are excited for this unique opportunity to support the Court in its effort to improve access to justice for North County residents, and strengthen our community at minimal cost to taxpayers."
St. Louis County approved $130,000 in CARES Act funding to remodel office space at The Crossings for use as a satellite court. Public computer kiosks at the building are linked to the main courthouse in Clayton, allowing for remote participation in courtroom proceedings such as landlord-tenant, name changes, preliminary family court proceedings, Order of Protection hearings and weddings.
“For more than a year, the coronavirus pandemic has presented significant challenges to the Court’s ability to fulfill its mission of providing access to justice for all residents of St. Louis County,” said Presiding Judge Michael D. Burton. “Because a large number of court users reside in North County, and transportation is challenging in these difficult times, establishing a satellite operation in the area was a logical and crucial step for us. We are very grateful to the County Executive’s Office for its partnership in creating this opportunity to better serve all our citizens, and make coming to court more convenient.”
Those who do not have lawyers and want to represent themselves in St. Louis County Circuit can file documents at the St. Ann location using a drop box, which will also be available at the Clayton courthouse. Free, pre-eviction mediation services will be available to those at the St. Ann satellite court through the St. Louis Mediation Project. The court hopes to be able to provide a range of community partners on-site for housing, rental and utility assistance in the future. They also aim to one-day be able to provide counseling for victims of domestic violence.
The St. Louis County Circuit Court at The Crossings at Northwest is located at 715 Northwest Plaza Drive. It is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
