ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Sunday that the county will purchase thousands of mobile hotspots and tablets to ensure all students have the tools they need for virtual school this fall.
According to a press release, in March, the St. Louis County Library conducted a survey of school districts and found that more than 10,000 households in St. Louis County do not have access to the internet or a device to access it.
The county is partnering with the library and the school districts by using $4 million from its CARES Act grant to provide 12,500 mobile hotspots, 2,500 tablet computers and access to an online professional tutor 12 hours a day every day of the week. That service, offered through tutor.com, will be available to every student in St. Louis County schools.
“This year – the year of COVID-19 – internet access is a basic school supply,” Dr. Page said. “But it’s a school supply that just isn’t accessible to thousands of our residents.” “I am committed to doing what it takes to make sure that no child goes without the tools they need to be successful in virtual school this fall,” Dr. Page said. “If more hotspots or tablets are needed, we’ll invest what we have to in order to meet our goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.