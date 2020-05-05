ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is going to look into - what her team called - a "disparity" in CARES Act relief funding allocation.
The state of Missouri on Monday said payments to 105 Missouri counties and St. Louis City have been processed as part of the CARES Act. Those payments total more than $450 million.
St. Louis County and Jackson County - the state's only counties with more than 500,000 people, received funding directly from the federal government in April. St. Louis County received $173 million or $174 per person while St. Louis City will receive $35 million or $116 a person.
"We are working to address what we believe to be a funding disparity but remain glad for the much needed funding nonetheless," Jacob Long, Mayor Krewson's spokesperson, said in a statement.
St. Louis has the most cases of COVID-19 per capita while St. Louis County has the most total cases in the state.
"We are currently working to identify our investment priorities, but remain committed to using this relief equitably as part of our ongoing response to communities in need," Long said.
Both the city and county have launched portals to track funding.
